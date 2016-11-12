Coahoma downed by Childress in bi-district

FRENSHIP — The Coahoma Bulldogs’ season came to an end Friday night as they lost to the Childress Bobcats in the bi-district round of the playoffs, 58-6.

The Bulldogs had to deal with the speed and the lateral quickness of a very good Childress team, and that speed led to extended drives and fourth down conversions throughout the first half as the Bobcats built a 51-0 lead by halftime, and extended it to 58-0 by returning the opening second half kickoff for a touchdown.

“That’s a really good football team, and that’s what I told the kids at halftime. I said, ‘Let’s go make ourselves better for the future. Let’s go take this second half and use it as an iron sharpens iron kind of deal. Let’s go play a really good football team, and let’s get after them in the second half,’ and our kids responded. We fought, we never gave up, we came out and scored a touchdown in the second half, and moved the football,” Coahoma head coach Fred Dietz said.

Joe Isaack Escobedo scored on a five-yard touchdown run with 8:14 remaining in the game to put Coahoma on the board, and the Bobcats were able to run the clock from there.

