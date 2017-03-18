Coahoma falls to Colorado City 5-2 in district opener

The Coahoma Bulldogette softball team faced the Colorado City Lady Wolves yesterday in their first district game of the season, where they fell behind early and couldn’t come back, resulting in a 5-2 defeat.

Although they lost, Coahoma still managed to out-hit Colorado City 8-6.

“When we hit, we would get on base but couldn’t advance. Colorado City was able to put the ball in play and we were not,” said head softball coach Alex Orosco. “We also struck out a lot today, more than usual, and we left runners on base in several innings.”

With another district game approaching, the Bulldogettes will take this loss and use it to prepare for their meeting with Jim Nedd, which is Tuesday, March 21, at 5 p.m.