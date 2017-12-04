Coahoma FFA Chapter students shine at state

Members from the Coahoma FFA chapter returned home this past weekend after an outstanding performance at state Leadership Development Events (LDE). All eight students made the finals and Coahoma High School freshman Julia Cox qualified for nationals.

“They just went above and beyond what they imagined they could do,” said Aaron Custer, Coahoma FFA Chapter advisor and CHS ag teacher.

The Coahoma FFA Radio Broadcasting team of Aubrey Green, Micah Worley, and Emilee Custer placed 7th out of 644 teams participating in LDE across Texas this year. Also, the Ag Advocacy team of Selina Baldwin, Macee Grant, Brylea Gordon, and Seth Brooks placed 8th. That means they are in the top eight teams out of 286.

Cox placed 1st in the Jr. Creed contest. According to Custer, 641 students across Texas competed this year in Jr. Creed starting at the district level. Cox will participate in nationals set for October 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In all, the team had such a strong showing the program earned the Sweepstakes Award for Single Teacher Division. This is the first state sweepstakes award under Custer’s 16-year leadership of the program.

“That’s the ultimate. It means in Leadership contests the overall grand champion,” Custer said. “It took every single kids’ effort, everyone to place.”

The young group, consisting of three freshman, four sophomores, and a junior, were competing against students from rural areas to large metroplex cities such as Houston and San Antonio. Only one student, sophomore Emilee Custer, had attended the state contest before.

Aaron Custer said he is proud of how all his FFA chapter students are supportive of each other in these contests.

