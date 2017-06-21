Coahoma gears up for annual Freedom Parade

The 2017 Coahoma Freedom Parade is ready to kick the Fourth of July off with the annual celebration and festivities.

Parade organizers are preparing for another exciting year, offering cash prizes to the most decorated patriotic parade entry, according to Justice of the Peace and Coahoma Lions Club member Connie Shaw.

“We give four cash prizes out to the most decorated entries in the parade,” said Shaw. “It has to be a patriotic entry, and we have judges that judge the contest. First place gets $100, $75 for second, $50 for third, and $25 for fourth. They will be announced at the park following the parade.”

