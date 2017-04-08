Coahoma high sports

Bulldogs fall short to Wolves 9-6 in back-and-forth game

The Coahoma varsity baseball team took on Colorado City in a home district game Friday night, but fell short 9-6 to the Wolves after losing their lead late in the game.

“Colorado City beat us tonight. They did a good job and we just simply got out-hit,” said head baseball coach Bryan Jacobs. “Although their pitcher did a nice job, we helped him out quite a bit with undisciplined hitting. We were able to play well defensively, but we were just flat out outhit.”

Logan Franklin started the game on the mound for Coahoma. He tossed for two innings, allowed two runs, one hit, walked one and struck out five.

Fletcher Mashburn took the loss for the Bulldogs, as the threw for three innings, gave up seven runs, eleven hits and struck out two.

Coming up, Coahoma will hit the road to Tuscola, TX to take on the Jim Ned Indians in a district match up. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

“Like i've said, its a long season. Enjoy the ups and survive the downs.” said Jacobs. “Tuesday at Jim Ned is a big game for us. We can get right back where we need to be.”

Bulldogettes fall to Colorado City 14-4 after extra inning scores

The Coahoma varsity softball team hosted Colorado City in a district match up on Friday where they battled to the very end in extra innings, but it was the Lady Wolves who pulled away with the 14-4 victory.

“I told the girls after the loss, that is a good team over there and there is nothing to hang our heads about. Im all out of words. We just went ten innings with last year's state runner up. And on Tuesday we went nine innings with last year's regional finalist, who was one game away from playing in the state championship.” said head softball coach Alex Orosco. “Its been a tough week. We fought hard and we are still a playoff team. I am proud of them for hanging tough and giving us a fighting chance at the end.”

Madison Daniels took the loss for Coahoma as she threw for all ten innings, gave up 14 runs, 17 hits and struck out seven.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogettes were able to collect 11 hits for the game.

“In preparation, we will practice some tough situations and put some pressure on ourselves so we can learn to overcome that pressure for the playoffs.”

Up next, Coahoma will pay Merkel a visit in a district game that is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.