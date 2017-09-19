Coahoma ISD’s Hurricane Harvey relief effort fundraiser tops $2,200

On Friday night in Bulldog stadium, the Coahoma High School cheerleading squad and members of the varsity football team displayed a ceremonial $1,800 check to symbolize funds raised last week by students and staff to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. By the end of the game, donations had topped $2,200.

The money will be given to La Porte ISD, a school district located in Harris County on the coastline of Texas. As a sign of support for their fellow South Texan Bulldogs, the varsity boys wore their infrared specialty jerseys. In addition, they wore Texas decals on their helmets benefiting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

