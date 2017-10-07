Coahoma ISD receives state recognition

COAHOMA - The Coahoma Independent School District's board of trustees was named the "2017 Outstanding School Board of the Year of the state of Texas" by the Texas Association of School Administrators Friday.

“This is very well-deserved award,” said Superintendent Dr. Amy Jacobs. “Our board has been at the forefront of making Coahoma ISD the greatest place for kids to learn and receive the best education. They continue to hold me, our staff, and our students to high standards. They really want what is best for our kids and for our community.”