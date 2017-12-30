Coahoma kids Fill the Bus for Isaiah 58

Fill the Bus, an annual drive held by the Coahoma Elementary School (CES) student council, netted 1,581 pounds of canned goods for the Isaiah 58 food pantry program in Big Spring.

“It is a wonderful learning experience for the kids that deliver the food because Isaiah 58 director Shawn Cooley gives the students a tour of the facility and explains to them how the system works and the importance of volunteers to keep the food pantry open,” said Brynn McJimsey, elementary student council sponsor. “Mr. Cooley said that the CES Fill the Bus food drive ​​is one of the larger donations they receive during the holiday season, and they are grateful we have continued to donate each year.”

