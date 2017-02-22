Coahoma Lion’s Club to host annual pancakes supper

The annual Coahoma Lion’s Club Pancake Supper, which is held in conjunction with Coahoma ISD’s open house and talent show, will begin at 5 p.m. and continue to 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s cafeteria this Monday.

The meal is $6 per plate, which includes sausage and bacon, along with a choice of milk, tea, or coffee. Both sugar free and regular syrup as well as chocolate syrup will be available to pour over those warm, freshly-cooked pancakes.

The Lion’s Club uses money raised from events like this to fund academic scholarships, support vision care programs, and assist needs within the community.