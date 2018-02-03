Coahoma students attend career day

High school and junior high students at Coahoma ISD attended a Career and College day held recently on the campus of Coahoma High School.

Representatives of several colleges from technical schools and work training to four year universities and careers, ranging from health science to government, military, criminal justice, and business, were on hand to visit with students and answer questions regarding their institutions or vocations. Students in grades 8 through 12 attended the event.

