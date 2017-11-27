Coffee and canvas event coming to Heritage Museum

Local artist Terri Chaney is sharing her talents with the public for an upcoming painting event that will be held at Heritage Museum of Big Spring on Dec. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30.

“All materials needed for the event will be provided and the painting for this event is a whimsical Christmas tree,” said Chaney. “We'll be serving coffee, cake, and hot chocolate so attendees can enjoy refreshments while they paint.”

Chaney is a full-time mixed media artist based in Big Spring. She went back to college in 2001 for the purpose of studying art and became interested in mixed media sometime in 2006. Her art can be found through an Etsy shop titled Windblownarts.

“I sell most of my art online and if you visit my website, terrichaney.com, it will link you to my shop,” she said.

Chaney has been very involved with the museum in the past. This is the 4th canvas party that she's coordinated with the museum, but one of many canvas parties she's hosted in town. Heritage Museum decided to continue holding canvas parties after much success with previous events similar to this one.

“For anyone needing more information, they can call the museum at 432-267-8255 and ask for Cheryl,” said Chaney.

The fee for this event is $40 and that will cover everything from art materials to food and drinks provided to attendees. Director and curator for Heritage Museum, Tammy Schrecengost, worked with Chaney to organize this event.