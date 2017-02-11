Commissioner to discuss resolution in opposition of Texas Senate Bill 2 Monday

Howard County Commissioners will consider signing a resolution in opposition to Texas Senate Bill 2 and revenue caps when they meet Monday.

Under the proposed bill filed by state Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, city and county governments could not raise taxes above 4 percent before triggering a rollback election. Currently the rate is at 8 percent.

According to Kathryn Wiseman, the bill will increase pressure on the already stretched budgets of local governments.

Wiseman said the real issue is unfunded mandates. With each legislative session, the state continues to place more rules and regulations on local entities without any funding to help implement those requirements. These unfunded mandates are forcing a larger burden on the local tax payer to pay for them, Wiseman said.

Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. and should head into closed session to discuss personnel considerations.

The court is expected to resume in open session at 3:30 p.m. Howard County Commissioners will meet in the courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.