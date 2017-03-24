Commissioners address county library concerns

Nearly 30 people come out Thursday night to hear Howard County Commissioners Craig Bailey and Jimmie Long speak about where the Howard County Library program currently stands.

In January, the county and college signed an inter-local agreement to share a head librarian to oversee both programs According to officials from both entities, neither has had much luck in filling the position themselves with the salary either offers. One of the responsibilities for the new head librarian will be to research ways to combine the two entities’ resources to create a program that fits the need of the future.

Bailey and Long spoke during a meeting of the Friends of the Howard County Library, a group that raises funds and provides support to the program. During the meeting, both men stressed to the concerned crowd neither entity has made any commitment other than to share the salary expense for a head librarian.

“I don’t think we are nearly as far along in all of this as most of you have probably been led to believe we are,” Bailey told the crowd. “We have not made any hard decisions with the exception of we have asked the college to consider co-sharing a librarian in the interim. Past that, we’ve not had any hard conversations of what the next step will be”.

The crowd was passionate and concerned about the future of the library, especially the possibility of combining services with the college. Many expressed their desire to keep the program housed at the current facility located in downtown Big Spring, which they said was much more convenient for library users than traveling across town to the college campus. Others expressed to the commissioners a desire to allow the community more input on future decisions about the program and for commissioners to make a better effort to keep the community informed.

Bailey said the driving force on this idea to combine resources comes from the ever tightening financial constraints on the county’s budget.