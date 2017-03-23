Commissioners Bailey, Long to speak about their visions for the library tonight

Two county commissioners will discuss their vision of the future of a library program in the county when the Friends of the Library meet tonight.

Howard County Commissioners Craig Bailey and Jimmie Long will be the guest speakers at the meeting, specifically addressing their vision of what the new duties of the head librarian for both the Howard College and Howard County libraries should entail.

The Friends of the Library will be meeting at 5:30 p.m.

tonight in the basement of the Howard County Library, 500 S. Main St.