Commissioners to hold Financial Review Workshop

Howard County Commissioners will meet half an hour earlier than usual Monday afternoon to hold a Financial Review Workshop.

The workshop will be at 3 p.m. Monday in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse.

Howard County Auditor Jackie Olson said the workshop is something she organizes every few months to keep Commissioners informed about the county's finances.

"I try once in a while to meet with them and let them know where we stand," said Howard County Auditor Jackie Olson. "It's just routine."

The workshop is open to the public.

Following the Financial Review Workshop, Commissioners will adjourn to their regular meeting at 3:30 in the third-floor courtroom.

At the meeting, commissioners will:

• Consider scheduling items for 2018 including county holidays and Commissioners Court meetings.

• Determine a candidate for election to the Howard County Appraisal District Board;

