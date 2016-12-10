Commissioners to meet Monday

Big Spring’s new U.S. Congressman won’t have a permanent office in Big Spring anymore, but he might have permanent office space.

During their Monday meeting Howard County commissioners will discuss providing an office at the county courthouse for Congressman-elect Jodey Arrington’s staff.

The commissioner meeting will convene at 3:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom of the county courthouse.

Arrington, who was elected in November to be the next representative from Texas’ District 19 — which includes Big Spring — recently announce that he will close the district office in Big Spring and consolidate its operation with offices in Abilene and Lubbock.

Arrington added, however, that his staff would seek office space locally so that constituents would have a place to meet with representatives and discuss problems or concerns.