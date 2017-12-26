Commissioners' meeting rescheduled for Thursday morning

Howard County Commissioners would normally hold their second December meeting Monday, but due to Christmas, they have rescheduled it to coincide with their regular payroll approval meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

At the final 2017 meeting, commissioners plan to revisit several issues discussed at their previous gathering; including 2018 Commissioners Court dates and county holidays, and granting permission for county road engineer Brian Klinksiek to go out for bids on sealcoat material to be used in maintenance of county roads.

In other business, the commissioners will consider authorizing work on bathrooms in the Howard County Courthouse Annex, located across Main Street from the main Courthouse.

