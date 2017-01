A community blood drive is scheduled at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, 1601 W. 11th Place, Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The bloodmobile will be located in the front parking lot of SMMC.

To sign-up for a spot, call Call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or go online to www.bloodhero.com, sponsor code: smmc.