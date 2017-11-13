Concerned group of citizens begin new initiative

Local residents involved in Keep Big Spring Beautiful, a movement that places emphasis on the betterment and beautification of Big Spring, is now pushing for residents to be more responsible about trash disposal. “

I've figured out that a lot of trash we're picking up is coming from people who aren't bagging their trash or properly tieing it, leaving trash to fall onto the ground,” said KBSB member Liz Hafley.

The people of KBSB have created bumper stickers with the phrase “Please bag all garbage, tie bag, and close dumpster lid” on it.