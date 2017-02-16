Construction starts Monday on reliever route

Starting Monday, TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) will be begin the first phase of construction of the northern section of U.S. Highway 87 reliever route, according to officials.

“During the first phase of construction, contractors will be widening the shoulder of US 87 near I-20,” said Mary Belle Turner, TxDOT public relations officer for the Abilene District in a news release. “Lanes will be restricted to one lane in each direction during this time.”

TxDOT encourages travelers to be careful while traveling through the construction and all other work zones.

“Lane closures, workers, and large, slow moving equipment should be expected in this area as work progresses,” she said. “It is important to always drive to conditions and obey traffic signs.”