Cooking for a good cause

COAHOMA — Breakfast for dinner...it’s a popular concept, and it brought hungry area residents out to Coahoma Elementary School Monday evening for the annual Coahoma Lions Club pancake supper.

“The Coahoma Lions Club is sponsoring our annual pancake supper,” said Coahoma Lions Club secretary/treasurer Connie Shaw. “It’s in conjunction with Open House here at Coahoma. Then at 7 o’clock after the pancake supper is over, they’ll have the talent show over at the high school auditorium. So this gives us a great opportunity to see kids, see parents, see teachers; and then we have a lot of people in the community that have no kids in school anymore. They just come to eat breakfast with us and help us with our fundraiser.”

Patrons of the supper received a plate of pancakes and sausage or bacon, iced tea, water, or milk; butter, and regular or sugar-free syrup for a $6 donation.

Shaw said the proceeds of the event go to good causes.