Council approves city budget for next fiscal year
Wednesday, September 14, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
During their Tuesday meeting, Big Spring's city council approved a budget for the next fiscal year and gave a tentative OK to the new tax rate.
Because of decrease sales tax revenue, the budget has $1 million less in expenditures from the previous year, but still includes money for street repairs and other infrastructure projects.
For more of this story, read Wednesday's edition of the Herald.
