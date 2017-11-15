Council approves Spring stage and plaza rental plan

A plan for rental of facilities at the newly renovated Historic Spring Area in Comanche Trail Park was an issue on the table at Tuesday evening's Big Spring City Council meeting.

The ordinance, as originally published along with the City Council agenda for the meeting, outlined a plan for "...proper usage and rental fees of the Historic Spring."

Big Spring Community Services Director Debbie Wegman, who has headed up the spring renovation project, said that it was always the city's intent to rent only the performance stage and the plaza portions of the spring area, and to leave open access to the spring itself when those features are rented.

"The public will be able to rent the performance stage and the plaza area," Wegman said. "If they want to have some kind of a performance or a small ceremony such as a wedding, that type of thing, they will be able to rent the performance stage and the plaza area for the seating for their event."

Wegman said renters will not be allowed to block off even those areas.

"We would hope people would be courteous to events going on," she said. "But it is a public area, and we will not restrict the public's access."

