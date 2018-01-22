Council to consider awarding equipment bids

The Big Spring City Council will consider awarding bids on its annual financing lease package for items valued at more than $2 million at its regular meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

According to a memo to the council from Finance Director Donald Moore, included with the meeting's agenda:

"The proposals from the accompanied Request for Proposal for the annual financing lease package is currently being evaluated and scored. The amount is for $2,082,302 with five year monthly payments. This lease and amount was in the 2017-18 Adopted Budget."

The memo goes on to say that a scoring sheet, along with a recommendation from City Management, will be provided to council members at the meeting.

Items to be purchased, listed in the Request for Proposal along with their estimated cost, include:

• Four police cars, $223,028

• A Super Cab Truck 4x2 and Slide In, $30,000

• A Fire Truck, $315,000

• A Zero-Turn Mower, $10,000

• A Gator utility vehicle, $10,000

• Another utility vehicle, $10,000

• A Box-Style Ambulance, $125,000

• A Scraper 623K road work vehicle, $760,775

• A Maintainer service vehicle, $246,000

• A "One-Arm Bandit" truck, $330,000

• A Robinair 1234YF AC Machine, $6,499

• A Grasshopper Zero-Turn Mower, $16,000.

In addition to the items listed above, the council plans to consider awarding bids on two more ambulance chassis for $59,590 to Pollard Chevrolet of Big Spring. While Pollard's bid was not the lowest bid received (the lowest was $59,122 from Lake Country Chevrolet in Jasper), Big Spring Fire Department Chief Craig Ferguson recommended the Pollard bid because they are a local dealership.

"Pollard Chevrolet is not the lowest of the bids, however they are a local business and the City of Big Spring will buy from local businesses when possible," said Ferguson in a memo to the council regarding the bid recommendation.

For full information on this meeting, please see Monday's paper.