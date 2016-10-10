Council to consider contract renewals
Monday, October 10, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring's city council will consider renewal of contracts with Heritage Museum and Big Spring Victim Services when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The contracts with the museum deal with preservation and restoration of items of historical significance to the city and the administration of the Potton House. The contract with BSVS will allow the agency to continue providing rape crisis services in the city.
