Council to consider Spring rental terms at Tuesday meeting

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Big Spring City Council will consider adopting guidelines for rental and use of the newly renovated Historic Spring in Comanche Trail Park.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

According to the measure, the spring will be available for rental from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $200 per day, plus a $500 deposit. Cleaning and repair expenses will be deducted from the deposit, and the balance will be refunded.

No food or drink sales will be allowed within the Historic Spring area, according to the proposed ordinance.