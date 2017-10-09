Council to consider water rate hike

Big Spring water customers are likely looking at a rate increase.

According to an item on the agenda for its Tuesday evening meeting, the Big Spring City Council is planning to consider a measure increasing water usage rates slightly for customers. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the council’s chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

According to the measure, rates for all levels of usage will increase, except for residential users who use 2,000 gallons of water per month or less; those customers can expect to continue paying $1.50 per 1,000 gallons used. Other residential customers will pay anywhere from 19 cents more per 1,000 gallons, for homes using between 3,000 and 10,000 gallons per month; to 28 cents more per 1,000 gallons, for customers using more 50,000 gallons per month or more.

The proposed increase comes as the result of a price hike from the city’s water supplier, the Colorado River Municipal Water District, according to a letter published in the agenda from CRMWD General Manager John Grant to Big Spring City Manager Todd Darden.

