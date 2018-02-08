County approves purchase of new water truck

Howard County commissioners granted permission to purchase a new water truck for the county's Road Department at their meeting Wednesday.

The truck in question, made by International, was purchased from the Summit Truck Group's San Angelo branch, and cost the county about $130,000, about $9,000 under budget, said County Road Engineer Brian Klinksiek.

"It is a heavy-duty, 2,000-gallon water truck," said Klinksiek. "It is set up to fill conventionally, which is off a water station or a fire hydrant, but it is also plumbed where we can, if we have availability, suck water out of a lake."

Klinksiek said that Summit Truck Group is part of a cooperative buying contract with the State of Texas; and for that reason, the truck could be purchased directly and the purchase did not need to go through the normal bidding process.

At the beginning of the meeting, Klinksiek also introduced the new Texas Department of Transportation Area Engineer for the local area, Neil Welch, who started the job Jan. 9.

"That office takes care of three or four counties right now, one of which is Howard County," Klinksiek said.

