County approves two, tables two bids on materials

Terry Chamness re-appointed as County Emergency Coordinator

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Commissioners approved two bids on road maintenance material, but tabled bids on two others.

Meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the second-floor conference room, commissioners accepted a bid from Cox Paving of Blanco, Texas, for $516,925.44 for sealcoat material; and another from Vulcan Materials of Uvalde, Texas, for $296,098 for LRA paving/patching material. According to Commissioner John Cline, Vulcan is the only company in Texas that produces the LRA material.

Two other bids for road maintenance material were up for the vote, but were tabled. One was for roadway base material.

"The roadway base, we had to change the location of delivery," Cline said. "So we're going to give the bidders a chance to modify their bids."

Cline said the change in delivery location might mean a change in transportation costs for the bidders, so the commissioners felt it was fair to give them a chance to revise their bids.

The other tabled item was for maintenance assistance prime and sealcoat.

For the full story on this meeting, please see Thursday's paper.