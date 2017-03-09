County commissioners act on broken chiller

The Howard County Commissioner's Court will have to dip into its rainy day fund to replace the county courthouse's 18-year-old chiller unit, according to Precinct 3 Commissioner Jimmie Long.

Commissioners gave the green-light during a special meeting held Wednesday to seek bids for the new unit which, according to early estimates, could cost from $200,000 to $250,000. Commissioners also gave the go-ahead to spend a little more than $30,000 out of the county's maintenance fund to repair the broken chiller. This will serve as temporary measure until the new model can be installed. Currently, the courthouse is without any air conditioning.