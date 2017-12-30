County commissioners change meeting schedule for 2018

Starting in 2018, Howard County Commissioners will change their meeting days. Instead of meeting the second and fourth Monday of each month, commissioners will meet at 3:30 on alternate Wednesdays.

The new schedule, which starts with the first meeting on Jan. 10, will coincide with the bi-weekly county payday. Commissioners had instituted a separate meeting Thursdays before payday for the sole purpose of formally approving the payroll for each pay period. The newly scheduled meetings will allow commissioners to combine regular meetings with the payroll approval meetings going forward.

Along with the new meeting schedule, commissioners approved the holiday schedule for the new year.

