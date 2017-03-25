County commissioners to consider purchase of chiller for courthouse

Howard County Commissioners will consider bids to replace the courthouse’s 18-year-old chiller, a purchase estimated to cost a hefty $200,000 plus, when they meet on Monday.

Commissioner are set to meet at 3 p.m. in the second floor of the conference room of the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., for a budget workshop. Following a brief recess, county commissioners will resume the regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Courtroom located on the third floor of the courthouse.