County commissioners to hold budget work session Wednesday
Roger Cline
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Howard County Commissioners will start their regular meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. instead of 3:30 as usual, to hold a work session on the budget. The work session will be held in the second-floor conference room, according to the meeting's agenda, which leaves open the possibility for the commissioners to take action on the budget as a result of the work conducted.
