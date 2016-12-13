County commissioners loan space, not office, to new congressman-elect

Congressman-elect Jodey Arrington, while not granted a permanent office in the Howard County Courthouse, will be welcome to use an open conference room while in the area, Howard County commissioners decided on Monday afternoon. After announcing last week that Arrington will be closing District 19’s Big Spring office in favor of investing in people to travel throughout the district, Arrington’s new chief of staff Russell Thomasson reached out to Judge Kathryn Wiseman to inquire about finding space to work in the courthouse.

After Commissioner Craig Bailey opened up the discussion, Wiseman said that Thomasson did not indicate if the position would be full or part-time work.

“If he isn’t having a full-time office here, I think we are opening up a door for any representative in the future to be using our office,” said Commissioner John Cline. “I don’t think he will be here enough to give him an office.”

Commissioner Oscar Garcia echoed Cline’s concerns.

The last meeting of the Howard County commissioners for 2016 will be held on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.