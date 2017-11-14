County commissioners OK AG internet connection

Howard County commissioners have ironed out the final concerns they had with allowing a proposed internet connection and router to be installed in the county courthouse for the state Attorney General's Office.

Commissioners voted at their meeting Monday afternoon to approve the installation.

The county commissioners had considered the issue at a previous meeting, but tabled it pending resolution of a few issues with the wording of the proposal.

"I had concerns about the liability," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Bailey. "The internet is so accessible, and for them to bring in a mechanism that would allow remote access anywhere into the courtroom, that they would then not put wording into the contract that made them responsible for maintaining the security around that. But they have, in fact, addressed that going forward."

Bailey said that the Attorney General's Office has accepted responsibility for security for the internet connection, which will be installed by December 1.

