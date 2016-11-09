County goes all in for Trump
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
There may have been a lot of surprised pollsters and pundits across the nation Tuesday night, but Howard County Republicans didn't sound the least bit shocked by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.
County GOP members gathered at the Dora Roberts Community Center Tuesday to watch election results. As the night wore on, the happier the group got.
