County nears end of financial obligation toward new landfill

During their Monday meeting, Howard County commissioners approved an agreement with the City of Big Spring allowing the county to split the remaining money it owes toward the opening of the new landfill into two equal payments.

The county currently owes $500,000 on its share of costs associated with closing the current landfill and opening the new facility, which is slated to be ready for business in 2018.

