County treasurer retires, replacement appointed

Howard County said "good-bye" to its longtime county treasurer at Monday's commissioner's court meeting, and welcomed a replacement, who will serve out the remainder of the current term.

"You were here for 20 years as assistant county auditor and for 18 years as county treasurer," Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman told retiring County Treasurer Teresa Thomas during the meeting. "Howard County thanks you for all of your years of service."

Turning to the other commissioners, Wiseman asked, "Do we need to vote on this resignation?"

"That would probably be four 'No's," quipped Precinct 3 Commissioner Jimmy Long.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Bailey finally bit the bullet and made the motion.

"It's with mixed emotions that I accept the letter of resignation," he said, before moving to accept. Precinct 1 Commissioner Oscar Garcia seconded, and the vote to accept was unanimous.

