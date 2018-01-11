County ups budget for attorneys

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Commissioners doubled their 2018 budget allocation for court-appointed attorneys for County Court.

"We had the court approve budget amendments, primarily the one for the county court-appointed attorneys. We did not have enough funds to pay bills there," said County Auditor Jackie Olson. "We had $30,000 and we increased it to $60,000, and again, that probably won't last the whole year."

Olson said the fees are due to fee increases.

"I think the fees have increased that we pay the court-appointed attorneys," she said. "And that's for the county court."

Local attorneys who fill the role of court-appointed attorney in Howard County Court include Rick Hamby, Elias Gamboa, Robert Miller, and Mike Thomas.