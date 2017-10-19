Cowboys and Heels slated this weekend

Get your holiday shopping started early and come down to the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum this Saturday and Sunday for the Cowboys and Heels 2nd annual Trade Day. Cowboys and Heels will showcase several vendors with homemade products, local store and home-based boutiques, music, food, a mini fall-festival, and much more.

Cowboys and Heels starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. There will be several different events that will be taking place throughout the day for people to experience.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.