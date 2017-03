Criswell, Garner overall winners at Spring Fling talent show

Emaleigh Criswell earned the overall Supreme and Talent award while Presliegh Garner was named the overall Supreme Baby at the Spring Fling Pageant held Saturday afternoon.

The pageant was sponsored by Our Diamond Miss Scholarship Organization and held at Spring Creek Fellowship Church.

The results are as follows:

0-12 Division: Photogenic, Beauty and Division Queen, Svetta Peterson: Division Supreme, Aubrey Burchett

13-19 Division: Photogenic and Division Queen, Kamyrn Heckler; Beauty and Sweetheart Award, Willow Rawles; Division Supreme, Blayklee Galloway

20-24 Division: Division Supreme, Mila Pierce;

25-35 Division: Photogenic and Sweetheart Award, Hunter Rawles; Beauty and Division Queen, MyKayla Leon; Division Supreme, McKynzie Wright

Tiny Miss Division: Photogenic and Sweetheart Award, Ava Mendoza; Beauty and Division Queen, Lyza Wood; Talent Queen and Division Supreme, Isabella Coy, Personality Award, Keile Helmstetler.

Little Miss Division: Photogenic and Sweetheart Award; Xzayda Velez; Beauty, Talent Queen, and Division Queen, Journey McKinnon; Division Supreme, Paisley Pool

Mini-Miss Division: Photogenic, Talent Queen and Sweetheart Award, Kynzlea Crawley; Beauty and Division Queen, Ausiana Jackson

Division Supreme: Sophia Baeza

Petite Division: Photogenic, Beauty and Division Queen, Izabella Peterson

Talent Queen and Division Supreme, Brittanie Robers

Miniature Miss Division: Photogenic, Beauty, Talent Queen and Division Queen, Story McKinnon

Division Supreme: Bella Schewe

Junior Miss Division: Photogenic and Division Supreme, Alexis Auero; Beauty, Talent and Division Queen: Nyeli Rogers

Young Miss Division: Photogenic and Sweetheart Award, Trinity Sepeda; Beauty and Division Queen, Lauren Bryans

Talent Queen and Division Supreme, Arabella Dunlap

For more information about future pageants contact Paula Parker at 806-778-9830