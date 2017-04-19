Daniels throws huge 25-0 shutout vs. Stanton

The Coahoma varsity softball team simply could not be stopped in Tuesday’s game against the Lady Buffaloes as they came out on top in a majorly one-sided game with a final score of 25-0.

Coahoma knocked around a whopping 24 hits for the game. Lexie Montelongo, Makayla Overton, Chloe Starr, Caitlyn Corley, Casssie Grant, and Breanna Grant all collected multiple hits for the team, but it was Madison Daniels and Annie Chandler who lead the way with four hits a piece. Chandler had a huge day at the plate, as she went 4-5 on the day, knocked out three homers for the game, and batted in over a third of the team’s runs with nine.

“Every time I went up to bat, I just focused on all of the things we talked about working on with coach, my swing, my mechanics, and focused on getting a base hit.” said Chandler. “Our sticks were on fire tonight, and I am very proud of everyone and how we performed.”

Coming up, the Bulldogettes will host the Lady Bulldogs of Clyde, TX on Friday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m.