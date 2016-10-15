Darby to address issues facing teachers
Saturday, October 15, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
State Rep. Drew Darby will be in Big Spring Monday to meet with the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teacher's Association.
The meeting, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Howard College Cactus Room, will cover a variety of topics of interest to teachers. Those interested in attending need to RSVP TRTA President Sara Beth Warren at 214-546-9679 by 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more of this story, read Sunday's edtion of the Herald
Category: