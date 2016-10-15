Darby to address issues facing teachers

State Rep. Drew Darby will be in Big Spring Monday to meet with the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teacher's Association.

The meeting, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Howard College Cactus Room, will cover a variety of topics of interest to teachers. Those interested in attending need to RSVP TRTA President Sara Beth Warren at 214-546-9679 by 7 p.m. Sunday.

