Darby: TRTA faces insurance shortfall
Tuesday, October 18, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
The retired teachers' insurance program in Texas is facing a major funding shortfall, State Rep. Drew Darby said during a Monday address to the Big Spring chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Without funding from the state, the changes to the teachers' insurance program will cost retirees more in increased deductibles, according to trta.org.
