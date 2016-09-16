DAV event to honor disabled vets

Four veterans who receive disabling injuries while serving in the military will be honored at a community-wide dinner set for Saturday.

The dinner, honoring Joseph Lloyd, U.S. Army veteran; Justin Forshee, U.S. Army veteran; Max Mendieta, U.S. Marine veteran; and Joe Solis, U.S. Marine veteran, will be at 7 p.m. in Springcreek Fellowship in Spring Town Plaza.

For more of this story, read Friday's edition of the Herald.