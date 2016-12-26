Deadline for Man/Woman of Year application nearing

Only two weeks are left to turn in a nomination form for the Big Spring Area Chamber 2016 Man and Woman of the Year.

“We are looking for people who are consistently contributing to our community — doing things behind the scenes — not for recognition or even a pat on the back but to make our community a better place to live,” explained Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We want to honor those people, these silent leaders for what they do for our community.”

The honor is given to one man and one woman each year at the annual Chamber Banquet set for Feb. 7.

The deadline to turn in the nomination form is Jan. 9, 2017. Forms can be sent to Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce; 215 W. Third St. or P.O. Box 1391; Big Spring, Texas 79721, or dropped off at the Chamber offices at 215 W. Third St.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 432-263-7641.