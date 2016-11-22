Delinquent taxes on the rise
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Officials say more delinquent taxes are being collected in Howard County than ever before. But one big reason for that is that there's more delinquent taxpayers than ever before.
Almost $2 million was added to the county's delinquent property tax rolls in the most recent fiscal year, the most ever, said local attorney Drew Moutaon, who collects past-due tax money for the county's major taxing entities.
