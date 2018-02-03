District 19 contender answers questions about shutdown, immigration, regional issues

Last Sunday’s Herald contained a transcript of an interview with District 19 U.S. Representative Jodie Arrington (R-Lubbock) in which he discussed the shutdown, immigration, and the recent tax overhaul; as well as issues of import to West Texas.

Arrington will be opposed in the November national election by a Democratic challenger also hailing from Lubbock, Texas Tech history professor Miguel Levario. An El Paso native, Levario received his bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame, his master’s from Stanford, and his Ph.D. from the University of Texas in Austin.

“Currently I’m an associate professor of United States History that specializes in U.S./Mexico borderlands,” Levario said.

This past week, Levario answered a few questions by phone interview from Lubbock similar to those posed to Arrington in the earlier interview. Here is a transcript of his questions and answers:

Herald: “Let’s start with the government shutdown. What are your thoughts about that, and how things went down?”

Levario: “I think there are several things at play here. I think it’s an example of just how inefficient and ineffective the controlling party can be. At this moment, as they are the ruling party in all three branches of the government, and for the first time in our history we had a government shutdown.

For the rest of the interview, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.