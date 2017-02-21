District 4 election only agenda item for city council meeting tonight

The Big Spring City Council is expected to call for the election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 position tonight during a specially called meeting.

During the council’s last meeting, Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan read a letter of resignation from District 4 representative Steve Waggoner, who is moving out of the city.

Council members will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers located at 307 E. 4th St.