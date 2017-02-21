District 4 election only agenda item for city council meeting tonight
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
The Big Spring City Council is expected to call for the election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 position tonight during a specially called meeting.
During the council’s last meeting, Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan read a letter of resignation from District 4 representative Steve Waggoner, who is moving out of the city.
Council members will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers located at 307 E. 4th St.
