District Court Grand Jury indicts 12

The 118th District Court Grand Jury handed down felony indictments on 12 individuals last Wednesday.

Those indicted include:

• Jomar Demond Adams, 35, currently a resident of the Howard County Detention Center, for possession of a controlled substance (less than 1 gram), a second-degree felony (enhanced).

• Dawntavia Shareye Ghant, 26, of 1104 E. Sixth St., for possession of a controlled substance (less than 1 gram), a state-jail felony.

• Vincent Carpio Escoto, 32, of 1815 N.E. Fifth St. in Lamesa, for forgery of a financial instrument, a state-jail felony.

• Kevin Michael Hogue, 31, of 1125 Blewett in Graham, Texas, for credit/debit card abuse, a state-jail felony.

• David L. Humphrey, 53, of 1317 Mulberry, for evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

• Gregory Robert Leal, 23, of 1733 Purdue, for possession of a controlled substance (4 to 400 grams), a second-degree felony.

• Richard Hilario Martinez Jr., 23, of 1101 N. Scurry, for evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

• Stephen Clark McMillian, 67, of 1314 Birdwell, for possession of a controlled substance (1 to 4 grams), a third-degree felony.

• Rudy Ortega Jr., 37, of 1312 Sycamore, for assault of a family or household member (impeding breath) with a previous conviction, a second-degree felony.

• Ernesto Rodriguez, 42, of 2006 Johnson, for two counts of assault of a family or household member (impeding breath) with a previous conviction, both second-degree felonies.

• Eugene Scott, 68, of 1511 Tucson, for possession of a controlled substance (1 to 4 grams), a third-degree felony.

• Marcus Emory Sturgill, 29, currently a resident of the Howard County Detention Center, for assault causing bodily injury with previous conviction, a third-degree felony.

Indictment is not an indication of guilt; those listed are considered innocent until proven guilty.